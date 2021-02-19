UK COVID-19 infections falling as govt mulls easing lockdown

LONDON (AP) — Clear evidence emerged Friday that the rate of coronavirus infections across the U.K. is falling sharply, just days before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines a roadmap for potentially easing lockdown restrictions in England following the rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Office for National Statistics said in its weekly infection survey that one in 115 people tested positive for COVID-19 in England in the week to Feb. 12. In the previous week, the rate stood at one in 80. A similar picture emerged in the other three nations of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, scientists advising the British government have estimated that the coronavirus reproduction number, a gauge of transmissibility, dipped to a range between 0.6 and 0.9 compared to the previous week's 0.7-to-0.9 range. The latest number indicates that every 10 people with the virus are now infecting between six and nine people, meaning that the epidemic is getting smaller.

However, the experts warned that the prevalence of the virus “remains high” and it therefore is “vital” that people continue to abide by stay at home orders.