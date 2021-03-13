UK criticizes China for violating Sino-British Declaration

LONDON (AP) — Britain's foreign secretary on Saturday criticized China for continuing to violate the Sino-British Joint Declaration as Beijing further tightens control over Hong Kong.

Dominic Raab said Beijing's decision to “impose radical changes to restrict participation in Hong Kong's electoral system ... is part of a pattern designed to harass and stifle all voices critical of China's policies." The moves amount to the third breach of the Joint Declaration in less than nine months, Raab said in a statement.

“The Chinese authorities’ continued action means I must now report that the U.K. considers Beijing to be in a state of ongoing non-compliance with the Joint Declaration — a demonstration of the growing gulf between Beijing’s promises and its actions," the foreign secretary said.

British and Chinese authorities signed the agreement in 1984, paving the way for Hong Kong's handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997. The agreement stipulated that the former British colony would retain a high degree of autonomy and its civil rights and freedoms for at least 50 years.