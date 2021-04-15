UK cronyism watchdog queries civil servant's dual job

“But his particular position, in terms of running procurement and working for a commercial organization, is something that does require a full and frank and transparent explanation,” he added.

News reports over the last month revealed that Cameron had lobbied senior government officials on behalf of the finance firm founded by Australian banker Lex Greensill, himself a former adviser to Cameron’s government.

Greensill Capital was given a lucrative role in “supply chain finance” arrangements that saw it pay contractors on behalf of the government before receiving reimbursement from the Treasury. The system was designed to expedite payments to contractors, including pharmacies supplying the National Health Service, but critics say the government should just have paid the contractors directly.

Cameron, who quit as prime minister in 2016 after U.K. voters opted to withdraw from the European Union, also worked as a part-time adviser to Greensill in 2018 and held shares in the company.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government defeated an opposition effort to force a parliamentary inquiry into allegations of cronyism and improper lobbying. It has launched its own investigation, led by a lawyer, but opponents doubt it will get to the truth.