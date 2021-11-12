UK, EU keep talking but stay far apart in Brexit trade feud

Trust between the two sides has evaporated, with the EU accusing Britain of failing to engage with the bloc’s proposals, and the U.K. claiming the EU does not understand the delicate political and social balance in Northern Ireland.

Sefcovic said the two sides had agreed to continue talks in practical areas where they thought they could make progress, such as ensuring medicine supplies to Northern Ireland, in hopes that will inject momentum into the talks.

He said the EU was showing “a lot of flexibility and creativity” and urged the U.K. to respond in kind.

Ireland, the EU country most directly affected by a chill in relations, said it had spoken to the U.S. administration about the feud. President Joe Biden has said no side should do anything to undermine Northern Ireland’s Good Friday Accord, the 1998 deal that laid the foundations of peace.

Irish Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne urged the two sides to keep working for a solution.

“A tough approach, or a tough-guy approach, when it comes to Northern Ireland can only be counterproductive and will lead to disaster,” he said.