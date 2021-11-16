UK: Ex-Libyan official found liable for officer's '84 death

LONDON (AP) — A British court found a former official in Muammar Gadhafi’s government “jointly liable” Tuesday for the fatal 1984 shooting of a police officer outside the Libyan Embassy in London.

Constable Yvonne Fletcher, 25, was killed when men armed with submachine guns fired from the embassy's windows on protesters gathered outside the building.

A former colleague of Fletcher's brought a civil case against Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk as part of a decades-long battle to find justice for the slain police officer. Lawyers for John Murray, 66, argued that while Mabrouk did not fire any shots, he was “instrumental” in the plan to use violence during the antigovernment protest.

Following a three-day trial, High Court Justice Martin Spencer ruled there was enough evidence to support that Mabrouk was an “active participant” in the decision to respond to the anti-Gadhafi protest by shooting at the demonstrators.

The judge added that there seemed to be “little doubt” that the actions of the gunmen were “orchestrated and sanctioned” by Gadhafi, who “could not tolerate dissent or disagreement.” The Libyan leader was deposed during a 2011 revolt and killed several months later.