UK, France at loggerheads over post-Brexit fishing rights

France’s maritime minister, Annick Girardin, convened a meeting with fishing representatives Wednesday to prepare a response.

"French fishing should not be taken hostage by the British for political ends,” she said.

Since the U.K. left the economic orbit of the EU at the start of the year, relations between London and Paris have become increasingly frayed.

The fishing spat comes just weeks after Paris was left furious by the decision of Australia to cancel an multibillion-dollar order for French submarines following a new defense pact with the U.K. and the U.S.

It also comes months after the French threatened to cut off power supplies to Jersey, which gets 95% of its electricity from France. At the time, dozens of French boats surrounded the island’s main port, St Helier. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson even sent two Royal Navy patrol boats to Jersey.

The worry is that Jersey's latest decision may lead to something similar occurring again.