UK-France fish spat deepens despite Macron and Johnson talk

Fishing is a tiny industry economically, but one that looms large symbolically for maritime nations like Britain and France. Britain’s exit from the economic rules of the 27-nation European Union at the start of the year means the U.K. now controls who fishes in its waters.

Paris claims some vessels have been denied permits to fish in waters where they have long sailed. Britain says it has granted 98% of applications from EU vessels, and now the dispute comes down to just a few dozen French boats with insufficient paperwork.

Johnson, speaking at the same time as Macron on Sunday, said the U.K.’s position “is unchanged."

“I must say I was puzzled to read a letter from the French prime minister explicitly asking for Britain to be punished for leaving the EU," the prime minister said. “I just have to say to everybody that I don’t believe that is compatible either with the spirit or the letter” of the U.K.'s withdrawal deal and post-Brexit trade agreement with the EU.

Both sides accuse the other of breaching the Brexit withdrawal agreement. Britain says it is “actively considering” launching dispute settlement proceedings, a formal legal process in the deal, if France does not drop its threats.