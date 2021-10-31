UK-France fish spat deepens despite Macron-Johnson meeting

“Both in our rhetoric and our actions we have not in any way sought to escalate this. ... The de-escalation would have to come from the French side.”

A second French official said the "difference of views shows a different mindset” and that Paris cares about commitments that have been made and about the French-British relationship.

Fishing is a tiny industry economically, but one that looms large symbolically for maritime nations like Britain and France. Britain’s exit from the economic rules of the 27-nation bloc at the start of this year means the U.K. now controls who fishes in its waters.

France claims some vessels have been denied permits to fish in waters where they have long sailed. Britain says it has granted 98% of applications from EU vessels, and now the dispute comes down to just a few dozen French boats with insufficient paperwork.

But France's Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune on Sunday accused Britain of “targeting" France in a “political choice" and said Britain had breached the Brexit deal agreed by both sides.

“For the EU as a whole, around 90% of the expected licenses have been granted, but all the missing ones are French,” he tweeted.