UK, France grapple with surge in migrant Channel crossings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said stopping the crossings depended largely on the French.

“We depend to a large extent on what the French are doing, but clearly as time goes on and this problem continues we are going to have to make sure that we use every possible tactic at our disposal to stop what I think is a vile trade and a manipulation of people’s hopes,” he told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

Refugee charities said the tough talk from the British government was pointless, and urged the government to make it easier for asylum seekers to come to the U.K. safely.

Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action, said Patel should “reach an agreement with her French counterpart to develop a humanitarian visa which would give safe passage to those likely to be recognized as refugees in the U.K.”

French lawmaker Pierre-Henri Dumont, who represents the Calais region of northern France in the National Assembly, said authorities there were doing all they could.

“The fact is, we’ve got 300 to 400 kilometers (190 to 250 miles) of shore to monitor every day and every night and it’s quite impossible to have police officers every 100 meters (330 feet) because of the length of the shore,” he told the BBC.