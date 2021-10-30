UK, France urged to bring an end to latest fishing spat

The British government has threatened to retaliate by invoking a dispute-resolution mechanism in the Brexit divorce agreement.

“If there is a breach of the treaty or we think there is a breach of the treaty then we will do what is necessary to protect British interests,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told British broadcasters in Rome, where he is attending a Group of 20 summit.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex appealed to the EU to back France in the dispute, saying the bloc should show that “leaving the Union is more damaging than remaining in it.”

France has also suggested it might restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands — British Crown dependencies that lie off the coast of France and are heavily dependent on French electricity.

Macron, who is scheduled to meet Johnson on Sunday on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, defended France’s position and said the fishing dispute could hurt Britain's reputation worldwide.

“Make no mistake, it is not just for the Europeans but all of their partners," Macron told the Financial Times. “Because when you spend years negotiating a treaty and then a few months later you do the opposite of what was decided on the aspects that suit you the least, it is not a big sign of your credibility,”