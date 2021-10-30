UK, France urged to cool down escalating fishing spat

He urged France and the EU to “step back.”

Many EU politicians and officials regard Frost, who led negotiations on Britain's divorce deal, as intrinsically hostile to the bloc.

Macron, who is scheduled to meet Johnson on Sunday on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, defended France’s position and said the fishing dispute could hurt Britain's reputation worldwide.

“Make no mistake, it is not just for the Europeans but all of their partners," Macron told the Financial Times. “Because when you spend years negotiating a treaty and then a few months later you do the opposite of what was decided on the aspects that suit you the least, it is not a big sign of your credibility,”

Macron said he was sure that Britain has “good will” to solve the dispute. “We need to respect each other and respect the word that has been given," he said.

Johnson said the fishing issue was a distraction from fighting climate change — top of the G-20 leaders' agenda at their meeting, which comes before a U.N. climate conference in Scotland next week.