UK government admits it was wrong over lawmaker lobbying

LONDON (AP) — A chastened British government admitted Tuesday that it was wrong to try to block a lawmaker’s suspension for breaching ethics rules, an episode that both ruling party and opposition legislators said had tarnished the country's political system.

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, who is a member of the government, said it had been “a mistake” to try to force an overhaul of Parliament’s standards process rather than suspend fellow Conservative Owen Paterson for breaking lobbying rules.

“We expect all members to abide by the prevailing rules of conduct. Paid lobbying is wrong, and members found guilty of this should pay the necessary penalties,” Rees-Mogg said.

The House of Commons standards committee recommended that Paterson be suspended for 30 days for lobbying on behalf of two companies that paid him more than 100,000 pounds ($137,000) a year. Usually, such decisions are rubber-stamped by lawmakers, but the government ordered Conservative legislators this month to oppose the suspension and instead call for an overhaul of Parliament’s standards process.

The government changed course the next day after a furious backlash. Paterson resigned from Parliament, but lawmakers on Tuesday formally endorsed his censure.