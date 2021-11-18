UK government faces criticism over high-speed rail revisions

The north of England, which used to be the economic powerhouse of the British economy, has suffered in recent decades as many of the old industries that facilitated its success, such as coal, cotton and shipbuilding, have all but disappeared.

Johnson won a hefty majority at the last general election in 2019 by promising to do something about this divide, winning scores of seats in what had historically been the heartland of the Labour Party.

The prime minister was travelling Thursday on trains stopping at locations affected by the plan and meeting with rail staff.

The main opposition Labour Party described the revised package as a “Great Train Robbery” in light of previous assurances, and a “betrayal” by Johnson of those who “loaned” him their votes in the last election.

Labour mayors across the north of England, even in those cities set to directly benefit from the construction of HS2, lambasted the government for selling the region short once again.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said the North had been given a “distinctly second best” package.

“We’re fed up with that and our residents are too,” he said.

Not everyone is enamored of HS2. Some lawmakers think the whole project should be scrapped given the costs and the expected long-lasting changes in work patterns as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, such as the ease of holding meetings online. Others complain of the environmental cost of building what is one of Europe’s biggest planned infrastructure projects over the coming decades.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0