UK government facing mounting criticism over aid budget cuts

The latest leak comes a day after a former minister in the FCDO, Elizabeth Sugg, claimed that the government is to cut its aid budget for girls’ education by more than 40% and that it is set to close its Women’s Integrated Sexual Health program.

The U.K. has gained a strong reputation over the past couple of decades for being one of the most generous of all industrial nations when it comes to spending on projects in the developing world. Critics argue that the reductions will do undue harm to that reputation in addition to the detrimental impact on those who have benefited from its generosity.

“We are balancing the books on the backs of the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world and it is a matter of national shame for our country to be slashing spending in this way," said Andrew Mitchell, a former Conservative development secretary.

The FCDO defended its plan to cut the overall aid budget.

“The seismic impact of the pandemic on the U.K. economy has forced us to take tough but necessary decisions, including temporarily reducing the overall amount we spend on aid," a spokesman said. “We will still spend more than 10 billion pounds this year to fight poverty, tackle climate change and improve global health.”