UK govt plan to end virus orders queried as cases top 50,000

Alongside the increase in hospitalizations, daily virus-related deaths have risen to levels not seen since March. Another 49 virus-related deaths were recorded Friday, taking the U.K.'s total to 128,642, the seventh-highest in the world.

Government medical adviser Whitty warned that the number of people in hospitals with COVID-19 is doubling about every three weeks and could reach “quite scary numbers” if the current trend continues.

“We are not by any means out of the woods yet on this. We are in much better shape due to the vaccine program, and drugs and a variety of other things," he said.

“But this has got a long way to run in the U.K., and it’s got even further to run globally," he added.

One potential implication of the big spike in cases — for much of the spring, cases in the U.K. hovered around the 2,000 mark — is that it may overwhelm England's efforts to track contacts of those infected with the virus, including the app that is widely used and which has come under criticism in recent days.

“I don’t imagine track and trace will function for much longer," said James Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute at from the University of Oxford "Neither it or the app were designed for 100,000 cases in a highly vaccinated population.”