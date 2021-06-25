 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK health minister admits virus rules breach with embrace
0 comments
AP

UK health minister admits virus rules breach with embrace

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UK health minister admits virus rules breach with embrace

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock walks from 10 Downing Street in London. Britain’s health minister has apologized for breaching social distancing rules after a newspaper ran pictures of him embracing a woman with whom he allegedly had an affair. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement that “I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances." He said “I have let people down and am very sorry.” The tabloid Sun newspaper reported Friday, June 25, 2021 that Hancock had an extramarital affair with a senior aide, Gina Coladangelo.

 Matt Dunham

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s health minister apologized Friday for breaching national restrictions after a newspaper ran pictures of him embracing a woman with whom he allegedly had an affair.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who has led the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, is the latest in a string of government officials to be accused of breaching restrictions imposed on the rest of the population to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The tabloid Sun newspaper ran images appearing to show the married Hancock and a senior aide embracing in an office at the Department of Health. It said the closed circuit television images were taken May 6 — 11 days before lockdown rules were eased to allow hugs and other physical contact with people outside one’s own household.

Hancock said in a statement that “I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances."

“I have let people down and am very sorry,” he said. “I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stood by Hancock, but the main opposition Labour Party said he should be fired for breaking social distancing and, potentially, government hiring rules.

“If Matt Hancock has been secretly having a relationship with an adviser in his office — who he personally appointed to a taxpayer-funded role — it is a blatant abuse of power and a clear conflict of interest,” said Labour chairwoman Anneliese Dodds.

“His position is hopelessly untenable. Boris Johnson should sack him.”

Johnson spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister had full confidence in Hancock.

“The prime minister has accepted the health secretary’s apology and considers the matter closed,” he said. “He and the rest of the government remain focused on continuing to tackle the pandemic.”

Davies said “the appointment followed all the correct procedures.” The aide was employed last year as an unpaid adviser and this year became a non-executive director at the Department of Health, a role that pays about 15,000 pounds ($21,000) a year.

Hancock has faced weeks of pressure since the prime minister's former top aide, Dominic Cummings, accused him of botching the government’s response to the pandemic. Cummings, now a bitter critic of the government he once served, told lawmakers last month that Hancock “should have been fired” for alleged lies and errors. He also published a WhatsApp message in which Johnson branded Hancock “totally (expletive) hopeless.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This supernova photo looks like a hand in the heavens

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Is Japan's remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?
World

Is Japan's remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — After months of frustration and delay, Japan has hit the remarkable benchmark of 1 million vaccines a day. But with the Olympics set to start in less than a month, and only a small portion of the country vaccinated, a question lingers: Is it enough?

Taliban take key Afghan district, adding to string of gains
World

Taliban take key Afghan district, adding to string of gains

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters took control of a key district in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province Monday and encircled the provincial capital, police said, as the insurgent group added to its recent battlefield victories while peace talks have stalemated.

+11
Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany
World

Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — The United States and Germany struggled Wednesday to resolve a major dispute over a Russian gas pipeline, even as the Biden administration seeks to improve relations with Western Europe that had been strained during Donald Trump’s presidency.

+2
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
World

Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

  • Updated

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Leaders of Indigenous groups in Canada said Thursday investigators have found more than 600 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children — a discovery that follows last month's report of 215 bodies found at another school.

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban fighters surrender weapons at government ceremony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News