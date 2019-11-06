LONDON (AP) — Britain's High Court says it was unlawful for the Metropolitan Police to impose a blanket ban on protests by the climate activism group Extinction Rebellion.
Two senior judges ruled Wednesday that London's police force had no power to impose the ban under Section 14 of the Public Order Act because that part of the law doesn't cover multiple gatherings. But judges say the act could be used to control future protests which are deliberately designed to "take police resources to breaking point."
You have free articles remaining.
Climate change activists protested at sites around central London for 10 days in October, demanding more urgent action to counter global warming. The police say 1,832 people were arrested.
Law firm Bindmans, which represented the activists, say police now face claims for false imprisonment for those arrested after the ban was imposed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.