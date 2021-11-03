UK homeowners brace for potential interest rate hike

Rising expectations of a rate hike have prompted several commercial banks to withdraw many super-cheap fixed mortgage deals. Last week, there were 82 such deals available from 0.84% to 0.99%, but by Tuesday, it had shrunk to 22 deals, according to financial information firm Defaqto.

Those homeowners already on variable rates — of around a quarter — will likely face an immediate increase in their mortgage payments if their lenders respond to any rate hike.

“We have enjoyed record low interest rates for a long time and they had to start going back up at some point," said Katie Brain, consumer banking expert at Defaqto. “For anyone who needs a mortgage, there is never a good time for this.”

A number of policymakers on the rate-setting panel have voiced concerns about the increase in consumer prices. The hope would be that an early rate rise would keep a lid on the peak in inflation.

Though the headline measure of consumer price inflation dipped slightly in September to 3.1%, it remains more than a percentage point above the Bank of England's government-mandated target of 2%. It is also expected to rise further in coming months, with or without a rate hike.