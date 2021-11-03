UK homeowners brace themselves for potential rate hike

LONDON (AP) — British homeowners and borrowers are bracing themselves for an interest rate increase from the Bank of England on Thursday, which would be the first in a Group of Seven industrial nation since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Financial markets think the central bank is more likely than not to raise its main interest rate from the record low of 0.1% to 0.25%, to rein in inflationary pressures. Even if it doesn't, there's an expectation that the bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee will signal a rate rise soon, potentially at its next meeting just before Christmas.

“The long game of limbo for the Bank of England appears almost at an end, with expectations growing that there will be a rate rise at Thursday’s meeting," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at stockbrokers Hargreaves Lansdown.

Rising expectations of a rate hike have prompted several commercial banks to withdraw many super-cheap fixed mortgage deals. Last week, there were 82 such deals available at between 0.84% to 0.99% but by Tuesday this had shrunk to 22 deals, according to financial information firm Defaqto.

Those homeowners already on variable rates — around a quarter — will likely face an immediate increase in their mortgage payments if their lenders respond to any rate hike.