UK inquiry to look into 2 more alleged government gatherings

“The primary purpose of the Cabinet secretary’s investigation will be to establish swiftly a general understanding of the nature of the gatherings, including attendance, the setting and the purpose, and with reference to adherence to the guidance in place at the time," Ellis said.

“If required, the investigation will establish whether individual disciplinary action is warranted," he added.

Ellis said the findings may be referred to the police.

The alleged flouting of rules at the heart of government has raised concerns that the general public may ignore tighter restrictions set to take effect in coming days to curb the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Johnson urged people in England to again work from home when possible and to wear face masks in more indoor settings. He also backed the introduction of vaccine passes for crowded venues, such as nightclubs, and large gatherings, including big sports events.