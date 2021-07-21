UK irks EU with call to change post-Brexit trade rules

“Put very simply, we cannot go on as we are,” he said Wednesday in Parliament's upper chamber, the House of Lords.

Frost said “the circumstances exist to justify the use of Article 16," an emergency brake in the agreement allowing for it to be suspended by one side in extreme circumstances.

“Nevertheless, we have concluded that this is not the right moment to do so," he said.

Triggering Article 16 would likely send relations between the EU and its former member into a tailspin. The bloc is already frustrated at what it sees as Britain's failure to implement the agreement it signed up to.

The bloc’s lead Brexit official, Maros Sefcovic, said the EU is “ready to seek creative solutions” but “will not agree to a renegotiation of the Protocol,” as the Northern Ireland section of the Brexit deal is known.

The EU says Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government knew full well that there would be checks when it signed the Brexit deal.

“Britain decided itself to leave the single market of the European Union, to apply trade rules, to apply red tape to its goods that are leaving Britain, to goods that are coming into Britain,” Irish European affairs minister Thomas Byrne said.