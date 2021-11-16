UK labor market 'resilient' despite end of salary program

The statistics agency cautioned, however, that it may take a few months to see the full impact of the end of the program because people who lost their jobs at the end of September could still be receiving redundancy pay.

In a separate assessment of the labor market, the statistics agency said the unemployment rate fell again to 4.3% between July and September from 4.5% between June and August. September's rate was the lowest since summer 2020, soon after the start of the shock of the pandemic.

Though that predates the end of the salary program, economists said the Bank of England is now one step nearer to raising its benchmark interest rate from a record low 0.1% at its next monetary policy meeting to combat inflation.

By then, the nine rate-setters will be armed with another set of labor market statistics that will include the official unemployment rate in October.

“If Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey was serious when he said he was looking at U.K. labor market data for clues as to whether to raise rates, then today’s unemployment data is giving him fewer excuses not to act with a modest rate increase next month,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.