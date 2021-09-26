UK Labour politician defends calling government 'scum'

The left-of-center Labour Party is holding its annual convention in the English seaside city of Brighton, seeking to chart a way back to power after more than a decade in opposition.

Starmer was elected party leader in April 2020, replacing the more left-wing Jeremy Corbyn, who had led Labour to two heavy election defeats. A lawyer from the party’s center-left wing, Starmer has struggled to make an impact while the country’s attention was consumed by the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s now caught between two wings of the fractious party. Corbyn supporters want him to stick to his predecessor’s socialist policies of nationalization and spending hikes. But many Labour lawmakers think the party must veer to the center to win, as it did under former Prime Minister Tony Blair, who won three successive election victories.

Labour has been out of office since 2010, a decade that has brought the country three Conservative prime ministers -- David Cameron, Theresa May and Johnson.

Starmer’s conference speech on Wednesday is regarded as a key moment for the leader to unite the party — or face increasingly loud calls for his removal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.