UK lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting with constituents

Amess had been a member of Parliament for Southend West, which includes Leigh-on-Sea, since 1997, and had served as a lawmaker since 1983, making him one of the longest-serving members of the House of Commons.

A traditional Conservative on the right of his party, he was a well-liked member of Parliament with a reputation for working hard for his constituents and was well known for his ceaseless campaign to have Southend declared a city.

Politicians from across the political spectrum expressed shock and sorrow at the death of Amess, who leaves a wife and five children.

Conservative lawmaker Tracey Crouch tweeted: “Heartbroken. I could write reams on how Sir David was one of the kindest, most compassionate, well liked colleagues in Parliament. But I can’t. I feel sick. I am lost."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of the Scottish National Party tweeted: “Elected representatives from across the political spectrum will be united in sadness and shock today. In a democracy, politicians must be accessible and open to scrutiny, but no one deserves to have their life taken while working for and representing their constituents.”