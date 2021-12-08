UK leader orders probe amid anger over staff lockdown party

Ahsan said it was “an example of how the government have run this from the start: One rule for them and the rest of us have to adhere to different rules.”

With over 145,000 COVID-19 deaths in the pandemic, Britain has the second-highest virus death toll in Europe after Russia.

The party allegations come as the British government considers whether to reimpose some restrictions to slow the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

While many questions remain about the new variant, and delta remains the dominant strain across the globe, Johnson said omicron is “spreading much faster than any variant we have seen before.”

Two government ministers pulled out of planned media appearances Wednesday where they had been due to discuss the coronavirus situation and Britain's booster vaccination campaign.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, asked about the party claims after delivering a foreign-policy speech, failed to offer a strong endorsement of the prime minister and his staff.