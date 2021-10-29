UK leader seeks to calm tensions in fishing spat with France

But he also reiterated Britain’s willingness to respond to any violations of its divorce deal with the 27-nation EU.

“British fishermen should be confident in going about their lawful business and they should be encouraged to continue fishing in accordance with the agreement,” meaning the Brexit deal, Johnson said. “And any infraction of that agreement … by any partner, whether the French or others, is something we would obviously need to respond to.”

Britain summoned the French ambassador for a dressing-down after French authorities fined two British fishing vessels and kept one in port overnight Thursday.

Warning that “”two can play that game,'' London also threatened to increase “rigorous” checks on EU fishing vessels and launch dispute talks if France does not back down. Brexit minister Lord Frost outlined the possible response at a meeting in London with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic, hoping to put the pressure on Paris to back down on a threat of taking action by Nov. 2.