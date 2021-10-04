 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK military begins fuel delivery amid driver shortage
0 comments
AP

UK military begins fuel delivery amid driver shortage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UK military begins fuel delivery amid driver shortage

Workers at Buncefield oil depot, known as the Hertfordshire Oil Storage Terminal, in Hemel Hempstead, England, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. British military personnel have begun delivering fuel to gas stations after a shortage of truck drivers disrupted supplies for more than a week, leading to long lines at the pumps as anxious drivers scrambled to fill their tanks. About 200 servicemen and women were deployed Monday to boost deliveries after undergoing training at commercial fuel depots last week, the government said.

 Joe Giddens

LONDON (AP) — British military personnel have begun delivering fuel to gas stations after a shortage of truck drivers disrupted supplies for more than a week, leading to long lines at the pumps as anxious drivers scrambled to fill their tanks.

About 200 service personnel were deployed Monday to boost deliveries after undergoing training at commercial fuel depots last week, the government said.

The U.K. is short tens of thousands of truckers, because of a confluence of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, an aging workforce and an exodus of foreign workers following Britain’s departure from the European Union. The problem has contributed to empty supermarket shelves and shuttered gas pumps.

“Army drivers have gone out,” Treasury chief Rishi Sunak told LBC Radio. “The situation has been improving now for, I think, over a week; every day, as the stats have come on, it’s getting better and, as demand settles back to more normal levels, the strong expectation is things will resolve themselves ... People should know we’re doing everything we can.”

While the government says supply disruptions are easing, fuel retailers continue to report local shortages.

Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, said the problem is particularly bad in London and southeastern England, where 22% of the group’s members are still without fuel. The association represents about 5,500 independent fuel retailers across the country.

“Some of our members tell us that they have been without fuel for a number of days, some over a week now,” Balmer told Sky News.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Georgia's ex-president arrested after returning home
World

Georgia's ex-president arrested after returning home

  • Updated

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Former President Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested after returning to Georgia, the government said Friday, a move that came as the ex-leader sought to mobilize supporters ahead of national municipal elections seen as critical to the country's political makeup.

686 migrants dock in Lampedusa in biggest arrival in years
World

686 migrants dock in Lampedusa in biggest arrival in years

  • Updated

LAMPEDUSA, Sicily (AP) — A rusty, overloaded fishing boat carrying 686 people docked on the island of Lampedusa in the single biggest arrival of migrants in Italy in years, amid new diplomatic efforts by Mediterranean governments to seek more European help in handling migrant flows.

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News