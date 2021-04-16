UK military prepares for big role in Prince Philip's funeral

Mourners have been instructed to wear masks and observe social distancing inside the chapel, and not to join in when a four-person choir sings hymns. The queen, who has spent much of the past year isolating with her husband at Windsor Castle, will sit alone.

People continued to lay flowers outside the castle, 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of London, as they have done all week, despite official entreaties to stay away because of the coronavirus.

Many said they were motivated by sympathy for the queen, who has lost her husband of 73 years.

“Mainly we are here for the queen," said Barbara Lee, who came with her children and grandchildren. "You know, we feel so sorry for her, the same as we would for our own grandmothers, mothers. It’s a long time to have been with somebody, a whole life, and she must be absolutely devastated. And so must they all, because at the end of the day they are a normal family.”

Prince Edward, the youngest son of Philip and the queen, and his wife Sophie stopped Friday to look at the flowers and cards. Many were written by children, others by politicians including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The prime minister's handwritten message said: “In grateful memory of a man to whom the nation owes more than words can say. Sent on behalf of the nation.”