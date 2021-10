UK, New Zealand approve trade deal; hope it opens more doors

LONDON (AP) — Britain agreed to a trade deal with New Zealand on Wednesday, eliminating tariffs on a wide range of goods as the U.K. seeks to expand economic links around the world following its exit from the European Union.

The deal was cemented in a conference call between U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern, after 16 months of talks by negotiators. Although trade with New Zealand accounts for only 0.2% of the U.K.'s trade, Britain hopes it will help open the door toward membership in the trans-Pacific trade partnership.

The partnership, which includes Japan, Canada, and Vietnam, had GDP of 8.4 trillion pounds ($11.6 trillion) in 2020.

“This is a great trade deal for the United Kingdom, cementing our long friendship with New Zealand and furthering our ties with the Indo-Pacific,’’ Johnson said. “It will benefit businesses and consumers across the country, cutting costs for exporters and opening up access for our workers.''

In New Zealand, where it was Thursday when the announcement came, Ardern said the deal was among the best ever achieved by New Zealand and would boost the nation's economy by about 1 billion New Zealand dollars ($720 million) as it opens the way for more sales of the country's wine, butter, cheese and beef.