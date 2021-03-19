 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK newspaper group backs working from home post-pandemic
0 comments
AP

UK newspaper group backs working from home post-pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — The publisher of one of Britain's most popular tabloids and numerous other national and regional newspapers says a majority of its staff will continue to work from home on a permanent basis even after all of the U.K.'s coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Reach, which owns the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express as well as the Daily Star and is the country's biggest regional newspaper group, said Friday that it plans to increase home-working as part of its post-lockdown working arrangements. The group, which employs around 4,000 staff members, says the move will free up resources to bolster its journalism across its titles.

During the yearlong coronavirus pandemic, most journalists in Britain have worked from home, with only a threadbare staff remaining in many of the sprawling newsrooms around the country.

Reach said it is to move to a hub-based model with 15 large offices, or “hubs,” located in many of the major cities of the U.K. and Ireland.

“Moving forward, colleagues will either be home-based or working mainly from home with regular office attendance, and around a quarter permanently office-based, working from one of 15 hubs around the country," a Reach spokesperson said.

"We will be investing more in our strategy and our journalism and less in buildings,” the spokesperson added.

Reach did not provide any details about any potential savings from the decision, which will involve leaving or downsizing its presence in traditional workplaces.

Unions are assessing the announcement and what it may mean for members. Reach said it conducted a survey that showed a majority of employees found home working “suited their needs."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New asylum seeker camp appears in Tijuana

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

World

Alleged ex-Gambia special unit member arrested in Germany

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — An alleged former driver for a special armed unit under Gambia's former dictator was arrested in Germany on Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in the killings of a journalist and another dissident in the West African nation, prosecutors said.

German automaker BMW ramps up electric vehicle offerings
World

German automaker BMW ramps up electric vehicle offerings

  • Updated

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker BMW said Wednesday it intends to speed the rollout of new electric cars, vowing to bring battery-powered models to 50% of global sales by 2030. The company underlined the point by unveiling a new all-electric model three months ahead of plan.

+3
Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence
World

Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence

  • Updated

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Zoran Mamic quit as Dinamo Zagreb coach after Croatia's Supreme Court confirmed his nearly five-year prison sentence for tax evasion and fraud, only days before the league champions play a Europa League match against Tottenham.

Watch Now: Related Video

US plans to send vaccines to Canada. Hear local leader's ecstatic reaction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News