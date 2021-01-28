 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK opens formal investigation of Facebook's Giphy takeover
0 comments
AP

UK opens formal investigation of Facebook's Giphy takeover

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UK opens formal investigation of Facebook's Giphy takeover

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. The U.K.'s competition watchdog launched a formal investigation on Thursday Jan. 28, 2021 into Facebook's purchase of Giphy over concerns it will stifle competition for animated images.

 Richard Drew

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.'s competition watchdog launched a formal investigation on Thursday into Facebook's purchase of Giphy over concerns it will stifle competition for animated images.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the investigation's first stage has a deadline of March 25 to decide whether to trigger a more in-depth probe.

The watchdog started examining the deal last year, shortly after Facebook announced its plan to acquire Giphy in a deal reportedly worth $400 million. Giphy's library of short looping videos, or GIFs, is a popular tool for internet users sending messages or posting on social media.

“We will continue to fully cooperate with the CMA’s investigation," Facebook said in a statement. "This merger is pro-competitive and in the interests of everyone in the U.K. who uses GIPHY and our services.”

Facebook had planned to integrate Giphy’s operations with Instagram but the authority last year ordered the companies to keep their businesses separate while it examined the deal.

Half of Giphy’s traffic comes from Facebook’s apps, which also include Messenger and WhatsApp, Facebook said when it announced the deal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
World

UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government’s chief scientific adviser said Friday -- though he stressed that the data is uncertain.

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

+9
Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies
World

Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday after a key coalition ally pulled his party’s support over Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government.

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest space missions set for 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News