UK panel asks govt to scrap plan to turn back migrant boats

“Our mobiles were already in the water,” Omar said. “But one of us had his mobile still working, he called, and the (British) authorities told him to send the location. But before he does that, the mobile went into the water, too, and we could not send anything.’’

Britain’s Home Office rejected the suggestion that U.K. authorities had ignored the mayday appeal, saying they responded to every call received on the day of the disaster. Dan O’Mahoney, Britain’s clandestine channel threat commander, told the committee on Wednesday there were multiple migrant boats in the water on the day of the sinking.

“I can’t tell you with any certainty whether we definitely received a call from that boat or not,” he said, adding that the Coast Guard was attempting to find out.

“The French authorities alerted us to the presence of that boat … at which point it was well within French territorial waters,” he said. “It may never be possible to say with absolute accuracy whether that boat was in U.K. waters or French waters prior to that.”