 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK Parliament recalled to discuss Afghanistan crisis
0 comments
AP

UK Parliament recalled to discuss Afghanistan crisis

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are being called back from their summer break to Parliament to discuss the worsening situation in Afghanistan.

Authorities said Sunday that Parliament will be recalled for one day on Wednesday to debate the government’s response to the crisis. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also called a meeting of his Cabinet's emergency committee Sunday as the Taliban advanced into Kabul, the Afghan capital.

Like other NATO allies, Britain began withdrawing its remaining troops from Afghanistan after U.S. President Joe Biden announced in April that the U.S. was leaving by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the Sept.11, 2001 attacks.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that the U.K.’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, would be airlifted out of the Afghanistan by Monday evening. The Foreign Office declined to comment on the report.

The defense ministry said last week that Britain was sending 600 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate remaining U.K. citizens and Afghans who worked with British forces in the country.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had previously indicated that the soldiers could be there until the end of the month, but given the speed of the Taliban’s advance, that appeared unlikely.

Many British lawmakers have criticized Johnson’s Conservative government of abandoning Afghanistan. Conservative Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said the pullout from Afghanistan was Britain’s worst foreign policy disaster since the U.K.’s failed invasion of Egypt in 1956.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, has urged the government to explain what it planned to do to avert a looming humanitarian crisis and prevent Afghanistan again from becoming a base for international terrorism.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace maintained “we have not betrayed Afghanistan."

He said he had approached other NATO allies about taking the place of the U.S. mission, but none was willing to do so, and Britain could not “go it alone."

“It would be arrogant to think we could solve Afghanistan unilaterally,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dubai's busy airport sees passenger traffic drop 40% in 2021
World

Dubai's busy airport sees passenger traffic drop 40% in 2021

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport for international travel, handled some 40% less passenger traffic in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period last year, its chief executive said Wednesday.

+14
Taliban sweep across Afghanistan's south, take 3 more cities
World

Taliban sweep across Afghanistan's south, take 3 more cities

  • Updated

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured another three provincial capitals in Afghanistan on Friday, completing their sweep of the country's south in a lightning offensive that is gradually encircling Kabul, just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war.

+2
Malaysian leader seeks opposition backing to stay in power
World

Malaysian leader seeks opposition backing to stay in power

  • Updated

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin acknowledged Friday he may have lost majority support in Parliament but said he will seek the backing of opposition parties to keep his government from collapsing and promised to hold elections next year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical Storm Grace could impact Haiti beginning Monday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News