UK plans to end prosecutions for N Ireland 'Troubles' crimes

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government announced Wednesday that it plans to introduce a statute of limitations for alleged crimes committed during decades of violence in Northern Ireland, a move that would end prosecutions for killings by both British soldiers and members of militant groups.

The government said the move reflected the dwindling chances of convicting the perpetrators of decades-old crimes, and would allow a fuller accounting of a dark chapter of history. But families of people killed in the violence called the plan a betrayal, and Northern Ireland's main political parties rejected it.

More than 3,500 people died — most of them civilians — during three decades of violence known as the “Troubles,” a three-way conflict involving Irish republican and British loyalist paramilitaries and U.K. troops.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the statute of limitations would “apply equally" to crimes committed by all parties before Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord.

“We know that the prospect of the end of criminal prosecutions will be difficult for some to accept, and this is not a position we take lightly,” Lewis said. But, he said, it was “a painful recognition of the very reality of where we are.”