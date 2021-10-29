 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK pledges retaliation to French fishing threats
0 comments
AP

UK pledges retaliation to French fishing threats

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UK pledges retaliation to French fishing threats

The British trawler kept by French authorities docks at the port in Le Havre, western France, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. French authorities fined two British fishing vessels and kept one in port overnight Thursday Oct.28, 2021 amid a worsening dispute over fishing licenses that has stoked tensions following the U.K.'s departure from the European Union.

 Michel Euler

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s environment minister pledged Friday to retaliate if France carries through on threats to block U.K. ships from French ports, warning that “two can play at that game’’ in the worsening dispute rooted in Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Britain summoned the French ambassador for a dressing-down after French authorities fined two British fishing vessels and kept one in port overnight Thursday.

Since the U.K. left the economic orbit of the EU in January, relations between London and Paris have become increasingly frayed as the nations on either side of the English Channel sort out a post-Brexit path.

France has threatened to block British boats and tighten checks on U.K. vessels unless French vessels get more permits to fish in U.K. waters. France also suggested it might restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands, British Crown dependencies that lie off the coast of France.

“We will see what they do,” Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News. “But if they do bring these into place, well, two can play at that game and we reserve the ability to respond in a proportionate way.”

The U.K. government said France’s ambassador, Catherine Colonna, would be summoned to the Foreign Office on Friday, in an official sign of displeasure.

“We regret the confrontational language that has been consistently used by the French government on this issue, which makes this situation no easier to resolve,” the British government said in a statement.

France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats licenses to operate in their territorial waters. Dozens of other licenses were granted. France says the restrictions are contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that Britain signed when it left the EU.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of Brexit at https://apnews.com/hub/brexit

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will the cruise industry be able to recover?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+24
Dismissed: Germany's Merkel becomes caretaker chancellor
World

Dismissed: Germany's Merkel becomes caretaker chancellor

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel took a step closer to political retirement Tuesday after receiving her formal dismissal certificate from the post of chancellor after 16 years in office, though she will lead a caretaker government until her successor is sworn in.

Watch Now: Related Video

Friday's weather brings the threat of flooding to the Mid-Atlantic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News