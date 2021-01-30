 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK police arrest 5 in wake of fire at asylum-seekers' camp
0 comments
AP

UK police arrest 5 in wake of fire at asylum-seekers' camp

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — Police in southeast England said Saturday that they have arrested five men following a disturbance at a former army barracks that has been housing around 400 asylum-seekers and where a fire broke out.

Kent Police said a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a security guard in the wake of the fire at Napier Barracks in the coastal town of Folkestone on Friday afternoon.

Four others were arrested Saturday in connection with the disturbance and have also been taken into custody. Officers remained on site.

Police said they believe the fire was “started deliberately” and that it caused a “significant amount of damage" to one part of the site. No serious injuries were reported.

Police appealed for anyone with information, including mobile phone footage and photographs of the disturbance, to contact them.

Interior Minister Priti Patel said Friday that the “damage and destruction” at the barracks were “deeply offensive to the taxpayers of this country.”

The barracks has been dogged by accusations of poor conditions, and at least 120 residents reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Patel dismissed suggestions that the conditions at Napier Barracks were inhospitable.

“This site has previously accommodated our brave soldiers and army personnel. It is an insult to say that it is not good enough for these individuals,” she said.

Charities working to help the asylum-seekers criticized Patel’s comments.

Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action, wrote on Twitter that Patel is “playing with fire to make sweeping accusations against tens of people who have fled torture and sexual abuse and been warehoused by her in a COVID hotbed.”

“Her divisive, inflammatory and knee-jerk response will only fan the flames of prejudice and undermine the rule of law,” Sankey said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

+9
Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies
World

Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday after a key coalition ally pulled his party’s support over Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mother to UN: Keep fighting for Chibok girls (2019)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News