UK police arrest 5 in wake of fire at asylum-seekers' camp

LONDON (AP) — Police in southeast England said Saturday that they have arrested five men following a disturbance at a former army barracks that has been housing around 400 asylum-seekers and where a fire broke out.

Kent Police said a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a security guard in the wake of the fire at Napier Barracks in the coastal town of Folkestone on Friday afternoon.

Four others were arrested Saturday in connection with the disturbance and have also been taken into custody. Officers remained on site.

Police said they believe the fire was “started deliberately” and that it caused a “significant amount of damage" to one part of the site. No serious injuries were reported.

Police appealed for anyone with information, including mobile phone footage and photographs of the disturbance, to contact them.

Interior Minister Priti Patel said Friday that the “damage and destruction” at the barracks were “deeply offensive to the taxpayers of this country.”

The barracks has been dogged by accusations of poor conditions, and at least 120 residents reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 recently.