 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK police arrest another 9 people at asylum seekers' camp
0 comments
AP

UK police arrest another 9 people at asylum seekers' camp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — Police in southeast England said Sunday that they have made a further nine arrests at a former army barracks, which has been used to house hundreds of asylum-seekers and where a suspected arson attack took place.

Kent Police said in a statement that 14 people have now been arrested following a “disturbance” on Friday at the site in the coastal town of Folkestone, which saw windows smashed and a building set alight.

Five men previously arrested in connection with the unrest remain in custody. One of them, 31-year-old Mohammed Ali, has been charged “with assault by beating, using or threatening unlawful violence and criminal damage.” He is due to appear in court on Monday.

Police said no serious injuries were reported as a result of the attack, even though a “significant amount of damage was caused to one part of the site following a fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.”

The fire broke out at the site, where around 400 people have been staying. The barracks has been dogged by accusations of poor conditions, and at least 120 residents reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

On Sunday, Britain's Home Office, which overseas asylum applications, is facing allegations from migrant charity Care4Calais that residents remaining at the barracks are living in “freezing cold” conditions and that 100 of them have COVID-19 without a doctor on site. The charity also said there was no hot water to wash with or to make tea, and that it's “essential” that appropriate care is provided.

The Home Office said the department is following all guidelines and that the barracks are “safe and secure." It also said that power was lost to much of the site for a time following the fire, but it has now been mostly restored.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

+9
Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies
World

Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday after a key coalition ally pulled his party’s support over Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government.

Watch Now: Related Video

Opposition protests underway across Russia for second week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News