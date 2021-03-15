UK police protest response stokes outrage before crime bill

LONDON (AP) — British police officers’ decision to break up a weekend vigil for a woman killed after being abducted while walking home at night in London has touched off a national debate about the government’s power to restrict protests during a public health emergency, as well as during more normal times.

Images of burly officers handcuffing women who gathered Saturday night to demand authorities do more to protect them has fueled anger about heavy-handed policing and raised concerns about plans to expand the government’s ability to restrict protests.

“Protest is not a gift, it’s a right,” said Gracie Bradley, interim director of the human rights group Liberty. “Yes, it can be limited for certain reasons, but those limitations have to be necessary and they have to be proportionate. And what we saw on Saturday was a wholesale failure of the Met to uphold that duty, to facilitate protest and to actually listen to what protesters were saying, which is that we don’t feel safe in public space.”

Lawmakers on Monday are considering legislation that would expand the government’s ability to curtail noisy and disruptive demonstrations, as part of a sweeping crime bill that also extends sentences for serious violent and sexual offenses and toughens penalties for those convicted of defacing statues.