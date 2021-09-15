UK posts the biggest jump in annual inflation on record

Under the program, sitting customers were able to receive a 50% discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks at participating restaurants between Monday and Wednesday up to 10 pounds ($13.50) per person. It was a hugely popular scheme with more than 100 million discounted meals eaten in the U.K.

There were other reasons behind the increase, not least the sharp spike in a raft of energy prices as the global economy recovers from the initial shock of the pandemic. That impact on inflation is being felt around the world.

A pick-up in demand after lockdown restrictions were eased, higher wages, global supply chain issues, a lack of drivers to transport goods and price rises related to Britain's departure from the European Union also contributed to the uptick.

Economists said inflation is likely to peak at a higher level than previously thought, perhaps beyond 4%, though much will depend on the pandemic's path over the winter.

As a result, many think the Bank of England could stop its program of asset purchases in financial markets at the end of this year and increase its main interest rate from the record low of 0.1% as soon as the first half of 2022.

“The data seem consistent with the Bank of England’s expectations of some modest tightening in the coming years,” said Debapratim De, senior economist at Deloitte. "If U.K. growth continues as currently forecast, we are likely to see the first rate rise by next summer.”

