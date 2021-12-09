 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK Prime Minister Johnson's wife gives birth to baby girl
0 comments
AP

UK Prime Minister Johnson's wife gives birth to baby girl

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of a baby girl.

The couple said a healthy baby, the couple’s second child together, was born in a London hospital early Thursday.

“Both mother and daughter are doing very well," the office said in a statement. "The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

The baby is a sister for Wilfred, who was born in April 2020.

The couple moved into 10 Downing St. together when Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019, becoming the first unmarried couple to openly live together at the British prime minister’s official London residence.

Boris Johnson, now 57, and Carrie, who is 33, married in May 2021, in what is her first marriage and his third.

Johnson has at least five other children from previous relationships.

The new baby is the fourth born to a sitting British prime minister this century. The wives of leaders Tony Blair and David Cameron also had babies while their husbands were in office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Building a better bus system in America

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UN court orders Azerbaijan, Armenia not to aggravate dispute
World

UN court orders Azerbaijan, Armenia not to aggravate dispute

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges at the United Nations’ top court imposed orders on Azerbaijan and Armenia on Tuesday to prevent discrimination against one another's citizens in the aftermath of their war last year over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

+9
Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow
World

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

Watch Now: Related Video

Origami-inspired clothing line is designed to grow with your child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News