UK retail sales dip as lockdown easing lifts socializing

LONDON (AP) — Retail sales in Britain slipped back in May as people ventured out to spend money at restaurants and pubs instead following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, official figures showed Friday.

The Office of National Statistics found that retail sales during May were 1.4% lower than the previous month, when they surged 9.2% after shops selling nonessential items were allowed to reopen after a months-long shutdown.

It said the biggest downward contribution came from food sales, which fell 5.7% as restrictions on the hospitality sector were eased to allow people to meet up inside.

Analysts said the monthly decline does not represent the start of a slowdown in the British recovery from its biggest economic contraction in more than 300 years. In 2020, the British economy contracted around 10% as a result of pandemic restrictions.

“Retail sales, unlike some other parts of the economy, have been pretty quick to get back to where they were before the virus,” said James Smith, an economist at financial firm ING.

The statistics agency said retail sales were 9.1% higher than in February 2020 before the pandemic hit the economy.