UK seeks new powers to curb cross-Channel migrant arrivals

LONDON (AP) — The British government plans to give itself powers to turn asylum-seekers back at sea or send them abroad while their applications for protection are processed, a move intended to deter migrants from making perilous journeys across the English Channel in small boats.

Legislation introduced in Parliament on Tuesday could pave the way for migrants to be held outside the U.K., a highly contentious idea modeled on Australia’s island detention centers.

If passed, the Nationality and Borders Bill would allow the U.K. to send asylum-seekers to a “safe third country” while their claims are considered. No country has yet agreed to host U.K.-bound migrants, however.

The bill also would make “knowingly” arriving in Britain without permission a crime punishable by up to four years in prison and give people who arrived by approved routes an advantage in having their applications reviewed.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the “fair but firm” legislation would help fix an ineffectual asylum system. Britain's Conservative government is seeking ways to deter growing numbers of people — 6,000 so far this year — from reaching the U.K. by boat, sometimes with the help of people smugglers.