 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK seeks to avert shortages with COVID tests for food staff
0 comments
AP

UK seeks to avert shortages with COVID tests for food staff

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — The British government has announced plans for daily COVID-19 testing of critical food industry workers, allowing those who test negative to continue working even after they’ve been in close contact with people infected with the virus.

The government said Thursday night that it has identified priority locations, including the largest supermarket distribution centers, where testing will begin this week. The program will be expanded to as many as 500 sites next week.

The new policy seeks to avert food shortages as hundreds of thousands of people around the country are told to self-isolate by the National Health Service’s COVID-19 app, creating a “pingdemic” that has dominated headlines all week.

The move marks a reversal for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, which until now had resisted pressure from food industry leaders who said they were being left shorthanded because so many of their workers were being told to self-isolate. While the government and supermarket bosses say there is no shortage of food, newspapers and TV news reports have shown pictures of empty supermarket shelves in recent days, raising fears of panic buying by anxious consumers.

“As we manage this virus and do everything we can to break chains of transmission, daily contact testing of workers in this vital sector will help to minimize the disruption caused by rising cases in the coming weeks, while ensuring workers are not put at risk,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympians past & present reflect on Tokyo 2021

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Merkel defends legacy on gender, climate, with some regrets
World

Merkel defends legacy on gender, climate, with some regrets

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — With just months to go before her 16-year leadership of Germany ends, Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her efforts to promote gender equality and curb climate change but expressed regret that some decisions, in hindsight, were made too late.

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage
World

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German auto maker Daimler reaped strong profits in the second quarter as demand for its Mercedes luxury cars continued to rebound from the depths of the pandemic, generating cash that the company can invest in its shift to electric vehicles.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the moment when a rat causes havoc in Andalusia's parliament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News