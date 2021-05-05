UK sending patrol boats to Jersey over post-Brexit dispute

Britain's government said earlier Wednesday that the French threat was “clearly unacceptable and disproportionate” and that it was working with the EU and Jersey over the fishing matter following the end of the Brexit transition period.

Johnson's spokesman said “any blockade would be completely unjustified,” and that the U.K. will send two Navy vessels as a “precautionary measure."

The external affairs minister for Jersey, Sen. Ian Gorst, said Jersey was just following new rules that took effect last week.

“This is not the first threat that the French have made to either Jersey or the United Kingdom since we are into this new deal,” Gorst told the BBC. “It would seem disproportionate to cut off electricity for the sake of needing to provide extra details so that we can refine the licenses.”

Britain is responsible for the island's foreign relations even though Jersey is not technically part of the U.K. The Channel Islands are self-governing dependencies of the U.K. that have their own administrations and elected legislatures.