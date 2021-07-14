UK to ban online racists from games after Euro 2020 uproar

Sancho spoke out about the incident in an Instagram post on Wednesday, encouraging young players who have experienced similar abuse to stay strong and “keep chasing the dream."

“I'm not going (to) pretend that I didn't see the racial abuse that me and my brothers Marcus and Bukayo received after the game, but sadly it's nothing new," he wrote. “As a society we need to do better, and hold these people accountable."

Sunday's European Football Championship final was also marred by unruly behavior in central London and around Wembley Stadium, where ticketless fans stormed past police and into the game. Some observers have sharply criticized London's Metropolitan Police Service for failing to adequately prepare for what clearly would be a massive event.

The police department issued a statement Wednesday defending its actions, saying top brass had deployed “one of the most significant and comprehensive policing plans" ever rolled out for a soccer game.

Even so, some ticketless fans tried to push their way into stadium, injuring 19 police officers who were trying to control volatile crowds.

Police made 26 arrests at Wembley and another 25 in central London.