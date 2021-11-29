UK to expand COVID vaccine boosters amid omicron fears

Passengers get a COVID-19 test at a Testing Centre at Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said mask-wearing in shops and on public transport will be required, starting Tuesday.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Jonathan Van Tam speaks during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on COVID-19, Monday Nov. 29, 2021.
By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Britain is extending its COVID-19 booster vaccine program to millions more people as part of efforts to tackle the spread of the new omicron variant, which is feared to be more contagious and vaccine-resistant.
The British government said Monday that it would accept in full the revised recommendations from the independent body of scientists that has been advising it, chief of which is that everyone aged between 18 and 39 should be offered a booster shot. Up until now, only people aged over 40 as well as those deemed particularly vulnerable to the virus were eligible.
The change in advice means around 13 million more people will be eligible for the vaccine. So far, the U.K. has given around 17.5 million booster shots.
In addition to extending the rollout down the age range, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation also said booster doses for all age groups should be given no sooner than three months after a second dose. That shaves three months off the current wait.
In further advice, the JCVI said young people aged 12 to 15 should be offered a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, no sooner than 12 weeks after their first.
“With this new variant on the offensive, these measures will protect more people more quickly and make us better protected as a nation," Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers when accepting the new advice.