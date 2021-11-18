UK to hold public inquiry into Novichok poisoning death

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government said Thursday that it has authorized a public inquiry to better examine any possible Russian involvement in the death of a British woman poisoned by a Soviet-developed nerve agent in 2018.

Dawn Sturgess, 44, and her partner collapsed in the southwest England town of Amesbury after coming into contact with a discarded perfume bottle containing Novichok, a military grade nerve agent. Sturgess died in July 2018, while her partner survived.

The pair were exposed three months after Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were sickened in a Novichok attack in the nearby city of Salisbury.

Heather Hallett, the coroner who held an inquest into Sturgess’ death, said in September that a public inquiry was needed to conduct a full and fair investigation into how the woman died. Unlike inquests, which are routinely held in cases when the cause of death is unknown or if someone died violently, public inquiries are allowed to consider sensitive intelligence material.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the inquiry Hallet requested would be established “as soon as is reasonably possible in 2022.”