UK to lift nuclear stockpile cap; looks to Asia post-Brexit

Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, said Britain’s policies toward China remained as inconsistent as it has been for the past decade — ignoring its rights abuses while inviting the country to invest in British infrastructure such as its telecoms network. He also questioned why Johnson didn't mention the U.K.'s decision to cut international aid spending and its arms export policies.

“If ‘Global Britain’ is to mean anything, it cannot mean selling arms to Saudi Arabia and cutting aid to Yemen,” Starmer said.

Johnson has been facing increasing pressure from his own Conservative Party to take a more assertive stance against China — particularly regarding claims of genocidal policies against the Uighur minority in its Xinjiang region — and several lawmakers criticized Tuesday's review document for not delivering that. Julian Lewis, who chairs the parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee, described the British government's stance as one of “grasping naivety."

The prime minister stressed that he favored a more “balanced” approach, and warned against a “Cold War mentality” against China. Instead of confrontation, Britain is likely to seek to engage with Asian powers like India to work out a united strategy to deal with Beijing.