UK to vaccinate out of pandemic by looking to local GPs

But supplies aren’t assured because of worldwide demand as well as the challenges of producing, testing and delivering the vaccines.

To stretch limited supplies, Britain has already taken the controversial step of delaying the second dose of vaccine for up to three months so it can give the first dose to as many people as possible.

While ramping up the vaccination program will be complicated, the structure of the NHS is likely to help it succeed, said Siva Anandaciva, chief policy analyst for the King’s Fund, a think tank focused on improving medical care in England.

“Primary care are the cavalry for helping to deliver the vaccine,’’ Anandaciva said. “The primary care workforce are key to this next phase of going through.”

But those forces have already been stretched by the pandemic and everyone in the NHS is tired. Even so, GPs will be asked to work more.

“They’re extending the hours to make sure as many people can get the vaccine as possible,’’ Anandaciva said. “So it is going to be a long slog for the next few months.”

But it is a bright spot at a dark time. David Halley, 83, was overjoyed to get his vaccine at his local GP this week.