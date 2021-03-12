UK trade with EU plunges after Brexit, hurting economy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed Brexit, saying it would allow Britain to regain control of its laws, borders and fisheries, while helping the U.K. negotiate free-trade deals with countries outside the bloc.

But the EU is Britain’s closest and biggest trading partner, accounting for more than 40% of exports. Brexit critics say it will be very difficult for trade with other countries to counter the impact of increased barriers to trade with the EU.

The government said Friday that the January figures don’t reflect the current state of trade with EU, and overall freight volumes have been back to “normal levels” since the start of February.

”Many businesses have adapted well, and our focus now is on making sure that any business that is still facing challenges gets the support they need to trade effectively with the EU,” the government said in a statement.

The ONS said preliminary data showed that trade began to improve at the end of January.